Russian National Team Withdraws From 2020 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian national artistic gymnastics team withdrew from the 2020 European Championships over COVID-19 concerns, head coach Andrei Rodionenko told Sputnik.

"The Russian national team withdrew from the European championships 2020.

This is due to the epidemiological situation. Our main goal is to preserve the health of our athletes and coaches," Rodionenko.

The European Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Turkey's Mersin from December 9-13 (men) and from December 17-20 (women).

