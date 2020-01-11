Russian National Tennis Team Loses to Serbs 0-3 in ATP Cup Semifinal

The Russian national team lost on Saturday to the Serbian team in the semifinals of the ATP Cup, which is held in Australia, with a score of 0-3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Russian national team lost on Saturday to the Serbian team in the semifinals of the ATP Cup, which is held in Australia, with a score of 0-3.

First, Russia's Daniil Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic - 1-6, 7-5, 4-6, while Karen Khachanov was beaten by Dusan Lajovic.

In the doubles, Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk lost to Serbia's Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki 4-6, 6-7 (7-9).

In the final of the tournament, the Serbian team will face the winner of the match between Australia and Spain.

The ATP Cup draw included 24 teams, which were divided into six groups. The tournament's prize pool is $15 million.