MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The Russian national team won the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

In the opening match of the final, Andrey Rublev won against Italy's Fabio Fognini (6:1, 6:2). In the second match, Russia's Daniil Medvedev won against Matteo Berrettini of Italy (6:4, 6:2).