Russian Navy, Aviation Expel UK Destroyer That Entered Into Russian Territorial Waters

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:01 PM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet together with border forces of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has expelled a UK destroyer that entered into Russian territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the forces had to make warning shots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia's Black Sea Fleet together with border forces of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has expelled a UK destroyer that entered into Russian territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the forces had to make warning shots.

"At 11.52 on June 23 [08:52 GMT] this year the Defender destroyer of the UK Navy, operating in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and entered the territorial sea near Cape Fiolent on 3 kilometers," the ministry said.

The destroyer was warned about the use of weapons if it crosses the state border but "did not react to warnings."

"At 12.06 and 12.08 the border patrol ship opened warning fire. At 12.19 the Su-24m aircraft carried out 'warning bombing' .... along the course of the Defender destroyer," the ministry said, adding that the UK ship left the Russian territorial waters at 12:23 local time thanks to the actions of the Black Sea fleet and the FSB border forces.

More Stories From Sports

