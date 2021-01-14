UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Olympic Athletes May Replace National Anthem By Popular Soviet Song 'Katyusha'

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russian Olympic Athletes May Replace National Anthem by Popular Soviet Song 'Katyusha'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The commission of athletes within the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Thursday it had proposed to the ROC Executive Committee to use the popular Soviet song "Katyusha as the musical theme of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games for the next two years since they were banned from playing the Russian national anthem.

On December 17, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to prohibit Russian athletes from participating in large international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, under the flag and anthem of Russia until December 2022.

"We discussed the music theme options for our athletes for the next two years and picked 'Katyusha,'" the commission's head, Olympic sabre fencing gold medalist Sofya Velikaya, told reporters.

The athlete said the alternative options were many, including modern songs, but the majority of athletes voted to pick "Katyusha."

While the song's popularity peaked during the Second World War ” especially among women as its protagonist is a woman named Katyusha who bids farewell to her beloved husband as he heads for the frontline ” the song became a symbol of the Moscow-hosted 1980 Olympic Games.

The CAS ruling came as a result of arbitration between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency over an alleged violation of the anti-doping code. The ruling practically halved the punishment period initially requested by WADA for the Russian athletes.

Related Topics

World Music Russia December Women Gold Olympics World War From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

26 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

41 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.