UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Olympic Champions Antyukh And Silnov Banned For Doping

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:23 PM

Russian Olympic champions Antyukh and Silnov banned for doping

Russian Olympic champions Natalya Antyukh and Andrey Silnov have each been banned for four years for doping after being named in the 2016 McLaren report, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian Olympic champions Natalya Antyukh and Andrey Silnov have each been banned for four years for doping after being named in the 2016 McLaren report, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday.

Antyukh and Silnov were both charged last year with anti-doping violations stemming from the report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that alleged a system of state-sponsored doping had existed in Russia.

Silnov, 36, won the high jump title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Antyukh, 39, was the gold medallist in the women's 400 metre hurdles at the 2012 London Games. She also won bronze in the 400m and a silver medal in the 4x400m relay in Athens in 2004.

Both athletes will retain those medals because CAS ruled that only their results from 2013 onwards will be annulled.

Silnov has not competed since 2016 but was vice-president of the Russian athletics federation until 2019, when he stood down.

Sport's top court also punished two other Russian athletes named in the McLaren report, middle distance runner Yelena Soboleva and hammer thrower Oksana Kondratyeva.

Soboleva was banned for eight years and had all her results from 2011 to 2016 annulled, CAS said without giving its reasons for the decision. She has already been stripped of her 1500m silver medal from the 2007 world championships.

Kondratyeva, who never won a major medal, was banned for four years.

CAS also cut the length of bans for four Russians, including high jumper Ivan Ukhov whose ban was reduced from four years to two years, nine months.

The decision has no bearing on an earlier ruling to strip Ukhov of the 2012 Olympic high jump title for doping.

Related Topics

World Russia London Beijing Athens Women 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Top McLaren Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister takes notice of rescue official's i ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 7 Apr 2021

4 minutes ago

US Initiates Study of Allergic Reactions to Pfizer ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Hamid Nas ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgarian PM admits lack of support in new parliam ..

4 minutes ago

G20 backs more IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.