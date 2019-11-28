Russian Olympic Committee Already Shaping Team for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - President

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is already shaping a team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, since athletes, not nations, compete in the Olympics, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday, soon after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended banning Russia from international sports competitions

"The ROC will shape a team, as part of which Russian athletes will go to Tokyo to compete in Olympic arenas. According to the [Olympic] charter, competitions are held not between nations but between athletes.

While the ROC was banned in Pyongyang [PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games], there are no complaints now either from the International Olympic Committee or from WADA. The ROC sports movement and its members do not face any suspicions. This means that nothing prevents us objectively from taking part in the Olympics, apart from the All-Russia Athletic Federation. We continue systematic preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo," Pozdnyakov said at the annual Olympic meeting.