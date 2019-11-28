UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Olympic Committee Already Shaping Team For 2020 Olympics In Tokyo - President

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Russian Olympic Committee Already Shaping Team for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - President

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is already shaping a team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, since athletes, not nations, compete in the Olympics, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday, soon after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended banning Russia from international sports competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is already shaping a team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, since athletes, not nations, compete in the Olympics, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday, soon after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended banning Russia from international sports competitions.

"The ROC will shape a team, as part of which Russian athletes will go to Tokyo to compete in Olympic arenas. According to the [Olympic] charter, competitions are held not between nations but between athletes.

While the ROC was banned in Pyongyang [PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games], there are no complaints now either from the International Olympic Committee or from WADA. The ROC sports movement and its members do not face any suspicions. This means that nothing prevents us objectively from taking part in the Olympics, apart from the All-Russia Athletic Federation. We continue systematic preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo," Pozdnyakov said at the annual Olympic meeting.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Tokyo Pyongyang 2018 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

4 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

14 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

16 minutes ago

101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abaya ..

15 minutes ago

PM asks CCP to workout rules on stability in commo ..

10 minutes ago

Eight arrested for gambling in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.