UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Olympic Committee Head Says Hopes Bribery Accusations Against Popov, Bubka Wrong

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:05 PM

Russian Olympic Committee Head Says Hopes Bribery Accusations Against Popov, Bubka Wrong

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Friday he hoped that athletes Alexander Popov and Sergey Bubka had not been involved in the situation with the possible bribing of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the election of Rio de Janeiro as the capital of the 2016 Olympic Games, and that accusations had nothing to do with reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Friday he hoped that athletes Alexander Popov and Sergey Bubka had not been involved in the situation with the possible bribing of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the election of Rio de Janeiro as the capital of the 2016 Olympic Games, and that accusations had nothing to do with reality.

"Regarding the accusations against a number of IOC members, including Alexander Popov, I can say that such situations are always very delicate and require careful, thorough investigation. It's now very easy to cast a shadow on people. Both Alexander and Sergey Bubka are outstanding athletes, respected people all over the world. I would like to hope that the accusations have nothing to do with reality," Pozdnyakov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Peshawar District administration arrest 119 profit ..

4 seconds ago

New Zealand qualify for World Cup semis as Pakista ..

6 seconds ago

Plastic pollution threatens ocean animals: Study

8 seconds ago

Step motherly behavior of profit earning media own ..

9 seconds ago

UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site ..

5 minutes ago

Joblessness in Canada ticks up to 5.5% as more see ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.