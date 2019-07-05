Russian Olympic Committee Head Says Hopes Bribery Accusations Against Popov, Bubka Wrong

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Friday he hoped that athletes Alexander Popov and Sergey Bubka had not been involved in the situation with the possible bribing of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the election of Rio de Janeiro as the capital of the 2016 Olympic Games, and that accusations had nothing to do with reality

"Regarding the accusations against a number of IOC members, including Alexander Popov, I can say that such situations are always very delicate and require careful, thorough investigation. It's now very easy to cast a shadow on people. Both Alexander and Sergey Bubka are outstanding athletes, respected people all over the world. I would like to hope that the accusations have nothing to do with reality," Pozdnyakov told Sputnik.