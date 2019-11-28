UrduPoint.com
Russian Olympic Committee Preparing For 2020 Olympics - President

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Russian Olympic Committee Preparing for 2020 Olympics - President

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) keeps preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the normal mode and has the same rights as other national Olympic committees, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) keeps preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the normal mode and has the same rights as other national Olympic committees, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday.

The ROC held an Olympic meeting in Moscow on Thursday. It was attended by representatives of sports federations, territorial Olympic councils, Olympic academies and other organizations-members of the ROC, as well as well-known coaches and athletes.

"The main outcome of the meeting is the decision that the ROC continues to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in a normal mode.

We are making this decision proceeding from the fact that the ROC is a full-fledged participant in the Olympic movement and has the same rights as other national Olympic committees of the world," Pozdnyakov said.

"The ROC is not the subject of an investigation by any organization, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA. We believe that the ROC will form teams for participation in the 2020 Games in accordance with the Charter," he told reporters.

Pozdnyakov said he was convinced the global community has a sensible stand on the reputation of "clean" Russian athletes.

