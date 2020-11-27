Russian Olympic Committee Ready to Appeal WADA-RUSADA Case Ruling in Swiss Federal Court

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is ready to defend its interests to the end in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the option of applying to the Federal Court of Switzerland is not ruled out if the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would not suit the Russian side, ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020)

Hearings in this case were held November 2-5 at the CAS in Lausanne. Previously, the ROC, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) were approved as third parties to the dispute by CAS.

"If, from the point of view of the ROC, the interests of our organization are infringed, and possible sanctions will affect athletes representing the Russian Olympic team, then we will certainly use all available legal means to defend our position to the end," Pozdnyakov said.

Answering a clarifying question whether the ROC was ready to apply to the Swiss Federal Court, Pozdnyakov said: "Yes, including that option."