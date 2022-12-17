UrduPoint.com

Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired With No Grounds For Extension

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired With No Grounds for Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russia's two-year ban from major international sports events over alleged doping violations expired Saturday, the head of the national Olympic committee said.

"The two-year ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency and ruled on by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on December 17, 2020 expired today. As expected, there was no reason to extend it and there couldn't have been any.

We have turned over that page," Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on social media.

WADA initially proposed a four-year ban but the arbitration court halved it. Russian athletes who were tested and deemed clean were allowed to compete as neutrals under a neutral flag.

Pozdnyakov said that during the past two years Russians were the world's most tested athletes. They were tested more than 31,000 times between January 2021 and December 2022, averaging 42 times per day.

