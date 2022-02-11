UrduPoint.com

Russian Olympic Committee Says Skater Valieva Has Right To Compete In Beijing

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said Friday teenage skating sensation Kamila Valieva had the right to compete in Beijing and that her gold medal should stand, after she failed a doping test.

In a statement, the ROC said Valieva has "the right to train and take part in competitions in full without restrictions until the Court of Arbitration for Sport decides otherwise." It said that since her test was taken before the Games, her gold medal from the figure skating team event should not be "subject to automatic review." It said it wanted to "draw attention to the fact" that a test Valieva had taken during the Olympics "gave a negative result." Russia's Figure Skating Federation said in a separate statement Friday that it had "no doubt about the honesty and purity of its athlete.

" It said it will "make every effort to clarify the circumstances of the incident and provide the athlete with the necessary complete assistance and support." The IOC and the International Skating Union are appealing against Russia's decision to allow Valieve to continue competing in Beijing after the 15-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine -- a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when Valieva is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said in a statement.

