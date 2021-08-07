UrduPoint.com

Russian Olympic Committee To Appeal With FIG On Rhythmic Gymnastics Judging At Tokyo Games

Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will not ignore the contestable refereeing during the women's rhythmic individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics and is already drafting official appeals to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, ROC president, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina came in second in the individual all-around final, losing to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram by 0.150 points. The Russian athlete's coaches challenged the result after Ashram dropped the ribbon during her routine, but the appeal was rejected. Dina's sister Arina came in forth.

"As soon as the final ended, we decided that we would not turn a blind eye to this whole situation. We are already preparing official appeals to the international federation.

We would like to receive clarifications on a number of issues. We will do our best to ensure the transparency of this process and will publish the results," Pozdnyakov wrote on Instagram.

He noted that the ROC team's coaches and gymnasts did everything possible to correct the judges' decision under the existing rules, including immediately filing an appeal. However, Pozdnyakov said, not a single challenge submitted concerning Dina's points was satisfied.

"Of course, I'm emotional. It seemed to me, as it did to many others, that in some routines Dina was stronger. And the fact that in the end she did not have gold is, of course, very insulting and painful. As well as the fourth place for Arina, who was punished for the same mistake much more severely than the future winner of the competition," the ROC head added.

