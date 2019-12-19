The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will discuss the recommendation of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on disagreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russia's alleged non-compliance on December 24, the ROC said Thursday

RUSADA's supervisory board on Thursday issued a recommendation to disagree with WADA's Executive Committee on Russia's alleged lack of compliance.

"The ROC as one of the founders of RUSADA will consider this recommendation at the upcoming session of the executive board, which will take place on December 24, as well as the legal defense of the interests of the Russian Olympic Committee," the ROC's statement read.

The general meeting of RUSADA members is likely to adopt the recommendation, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.

"I think it is quite likely that the recommendation of the supervisory board will be adopted by the members of the general meeting. The supervisory board is an independent structure, which includes our respected and competent colleagues who made a thoughtful, justified and substantiated decision today. And we have no reason to disagree," Pozdnyakov said as quoted by the ROC press service.