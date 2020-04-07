UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Olympic Gold Medallist Barabanov Joins Maple Leafs

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:59 PM

Russian Olympic gold medallist Barabanov joins Maple Leafs

Alexander Barabanov, who helped the Olympic Athletes from Russia capture gold in 2018 at Pyeongchang, signed a one-year NHL contract on Tuesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Alexander Barabanov, who helped the Olympic Athletes from Russia capture gold in 2018 at Pyeongchang, signed a one-year NHL contract on Tuesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old right wing scored 11 goals in 43 games this season for his hometown club, SKA St. Petersburg, in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Over seven campaigns with the club, Barabanov scored 62 goals and set up 75 more and helped SKA St. Petersburg win the Gagarin Cup championship in 2015 and 2017.

He also netted a goal and assisted on another at the Winter Olympics in 2018 in South Korea.

"Great playmaking ability, very good in tight," Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said last month.

"One of the other things we like about him is his ability to make plays under pressure, his ability to win pucks, protect pucks when people come after him and use his strength."When the 2019-20 NHL season was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maple Leafs were in an Eastern Conference playoff spot with 36 wins and 81 points from 70 games.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia Toronto St. Petersburg South Korea March 2017 2015 2018 Gold Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

CM taking necessary steps to control the pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

Radiation Levels in Russia Unchanged Amid Chernoby ..

2 minutes ago

Italy ponders how to exit crippling virus lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.