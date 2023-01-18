UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wearing 'Pride' Jersey Due To His Faith

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wearing 'Pride' Jersey Due to His Faith

Ivan Provorov, a Russian player in the National Hockey League (NHL), sparked controversy on Tuesday night after declining to wear a jersey with LGBTQ+ "Pride" markings during pregame warmups with fellow members of the Philadelphia Flyers team, citing religious objections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ivan Provorov, a Russian player in the National Hockey League (NHL), sparked controversy on Tuesday night after declining to wear a jersey with LGBTQ+ "Pride" markings during pregame warmups with fellow members of the Philadelphia Flyers team, citing religious objections.

"I respect everybody's choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion," Provorov told reporters.

Provorov, born in Yaroslavl, Russia, is a member of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Provorov has played for the Philadelphia Flyers for his entire NHL career, which began in 2016, and has also represented Russia at various international hockey events.

Other members of the Flyers team wore the Pride-themed jerseys and wrapped their hockey sticks in the movement's signature rainbow colors during the pregame warmups ahead of a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Provorov's decision drew criticism from some members of the public and hockey media, including calls for the Flyers to ban him from playing in the game.

However, Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Provorov's decision in a statement following the game.

"With (Provorov), he is being true to himself and to his religion," Tortorella told reporters. "It's one thing I respect about Provy: he's always true to himself."

The Flyers went on to beat the Ducks with a final score of 5-2.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia Yaroslavl Philadelphia 2016 Church Media From Coach

Recent Stories

US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to ..

US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Provocations

3 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Cons ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Consul-General of Hashemite Kingdo ..

13 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

49 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Klitschko confident on new weapons after ..

Ukraine's Klitschko confident on new weapons after Davos talks

3 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces receives French ..

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces receives French General Delegate for Armament ..

43 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll of 15 ..

Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll of 15 People From Helicopter Crash ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.