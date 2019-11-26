The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) is closely following the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and is waiting for its final decision on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) status, RPC President Vladimir Lukin told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) is closely following the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and is waiting for its final decision on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) status, RPC President Vladimir Lukin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The CRC had previously suggested banning Russia from applying to international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to participate in the international sports events, and depriving the Russian team of their ability to compete in major tournaments.

"This is not a final decision, these are recommendations for the WADA meeting on December 9. All decisions will be [made] then. And once they are adopted, then we will comment. We want to wait for these decisions and respond to them, and not to [WADA] internal work, which, relatively speaking, is going on the other side," Lukin said over the phone.

The RPC president noted that both the Russian athletes and the committee were following the case and hoping for the best.

WADA will review the CRC recommendations on RUSADA's status at the executive committee meeting on December 9.