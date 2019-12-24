Russian Paralympic Committee Ready to Join RUSADA-WADA Dispute in CAS as Interested Party

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Tuesday it was ready to enter as the party concerned into a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Tuesday it was ready to enter as the party concerned into a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The meeting of RPC Executive Committee was held on Tuesday in Moscow. RUSADA Supervisory board previously recommended to disagree with WADA's allegations of RUSADA's non-compliance with the world anti-doping code. WADA Executive Committee suspended Russian athletes from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympics and the Paralympics, for four years with possible individual admission in neutral status.

"Due to the fact that the decision of the WADA Executive Committee directly affects the rights and interests of the RPC and its representatives, [the RPC decided] to enter into a dispute between WADA and RUSADA as the party concerned," the RPC said.

The RPC also agreed with RUSADA's decision to oppose the non-compliance allegations.