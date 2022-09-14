UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliament Creates Working Group To Support Athletes Affected By Sanctions

Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Russian Parliament Creates Working Group to Support Athletes Affected by Sanctions

The Committee on Sport and Physical Culture of the Russian lower house has established a working group to support national athletes who have ended up in a dire economic situation without any work to do due to Western sanctions, committee member Rima Batalova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Committee on Sport and Physical Culture of the Russian lower house has established a working group to support national athletes who have ended up in a dire economic situation without any work to do due to Western sanctions, committee member Rima Batalova said on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision to create a group (to support athletes affected by sanctions)," Batalova told reporters.

The group will work out a number of measures to support athletes both members of national teams and beginners, Dmitry Svishchev, the head of the committee, said in a statement.

"The situation is very difficult. The world community is trying to remove all Russian sports. It is necessary to provide all kinds of comprehensive support," Svishchev told reporters.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, with many international sports organizations banning Russian athletes from participating in their competitions and canceling all events in the country.

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February All From

Recent Stories

Sixth body pulled from collapsed Jordan building

Sixth body pulled from collapsed Jordan building

49 seconds ago
 SMBBMU Larkana organizes Mobile Medical Camp in va ..

SMBBMU Larkana organizes Mobile Medical Camp in various areas of the District

51 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab express concern over rising ..

Chief Minister Punjab express concern over rising dengue cases

52 seconds ago
 Pelosi Says Working With White House, Unions to Av ..

Pelosi Says Working With White House, Unions to Avoid US Railway Strike

59 seconds ago
 Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

4 minutes ago
 Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Mon ..

Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Monday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.