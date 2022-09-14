Russian Parliament Creates Working Group to Support Athletes Affected by Sanctions

The Committee on Sport and Physical Culture of the Russian lower house has established a working group to support national athletes who have ended up in a dire economic situation without any work to do due to Western sanctions, committee member Rima Batalova said on Wednesday

"We have made a decision to create a group (to support athletes affected by sanctions)," Batalova told reporters.

The group will work out a number of measures to support athletes both members of national teams and beginners, Dmitry Svishchev, the head of the committee, said in a statement.

"The situation is very difficult. The world community is trying to remove all Russian sports. It is necessary to provide all kinds of comprehensive support," Svishchev told reporters.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, with many international sports organizations banning Russian athletes from participating in their competitions and canceling all events in the country.