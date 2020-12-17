UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Part Of EURO, UEFA Champions League Final Not Subject To CAS Ruling - Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:13 PM

Russian Part of EURO, UEFA Champions League Final Not Subject to CAS Ruling - Official

The Russian part of the European Football Championship (EURO 2020) and the Champions League final, which will be held in St. Petersburg, as well as the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, are not subject to the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing committee of EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian part of the European Football Championship (EURO 2020) and the Champions League final, which will be held in St. Petersburg, as well as the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, are not subject to the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing committee of EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik.

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. This decision actually cut halved the ban originally imposed by WADA.

The performance of Russian athletes in neutral status is not prohibited. Other points of the CAS decision include a ban on filing applications for major tournaments, ban of Russian officials from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a $1.27 million fine in compensation for WADA's legal expenses. Both parties to the proceedings stated that they were not fully satisfied with the decision.

"The Russian part of the European Championship and the Champions League final are not subject to these CAS decisions, since they are competitions of a continental nature, and we continue to organize these two important events. The UEFA Super Cup is a tournament of the same caliber," Sorokin said.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Fine Kazan St. Petersburg Same Euro December 2020 Olympics From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministe ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 792 recove ..

31 minutes ago

RTA changes addressing system of metro platforms

31 minutes ago

India in Contact With Sri Lanka Over Detention of ..

13 seconds ago

Fragmentation within PML-N weakening the party: Dr ..

15 seconds ago

Holding Senate elections via Open Balloting to ens ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.