Russian Part of EURO, UEFA Champions League Final Not Subject to CAS Ruling - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian part of the European Football Championship (EURO 2020) and the Champions League final, which will be held in St. Petersburg, as well as the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, are not subject to the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing committee of EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik.

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. This decision actually cut halved the ban originally imposed by WADA.

The performance of Russian athletes in neutral status is not prohibited. Other points of the CAS decision include a ban on filing applications for major tournaments, ban of Russian officials from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a $1.27 million fine in compensation for WADA's legal expenses. Both parties to the proceedings stated that they were not fully satisfied with the decision.

"The Russian part of the European Championship and the Champions League final are not subject to these CAS decisions, since they are competitions of a continental nature, and we continue to organize these two important events. The UEFA Super Cup is a tournament of the same caliber," Sorokin said.