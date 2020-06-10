UrduPoint.com
Russian Premier League To Honour Medics At Season Reopener

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

The Russian Premier League said Tuesday it will pay tribute to medics treating virus patients, a group particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, when the football season resumes on June 19

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Russian Premier League said Tuesday it will pay tribute to medics treating virus patients, a group particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, when the football season resumes on June 19.

The league said that it would hold a "day dedicated to doctors and medical staff fighting against the spread of the coronavirus," with medics invited to stadiums.

League officials said at a video conference that the rules on substitutes would be changed to allow five per game instead of three, since players will be more injury-prone after the long break.

The season had been due to restart June 21 but several matches were moved forward and the first game on June 19 will be Krylia Sovetov Samara versus Akhmat Grozny (1500 GMT), followed by Sochi versus Rostov (1700 GMT).

Stadiums can only fill up to 10 percent of capacity.

Russia has given little information on the pandemic's toll on medics.

At least 101 Russian medics have died from the coronavirus, according to a health ministry official's statement in late May.

But an online tally drawn up by Russian medics listed 397 deaths on Tuesday.

Russia has confirmed the world's third highest number of virus cases at 485,253 and 6,142 deaths.

