Russian President Participating in Night-Time Ice Hockey Game in Red Square

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing in a Night-Time Hockey League game, which began in Red Square in Moscow on Wednesday.

The president is wearing number 11, as is his tradition.

His team, dressed in red, includes Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, retired ice hockey stars Pavel Bure, Valeri Kamensky, Sergei Fedorov and other players.

Their opponents, dressed in white, include, among others, Tula governor Aleksei Dyumin, businessmen Gennady Timchenko, Vladimir Potanin and Roman Rotenberg.

Night-Time Hockey League was set up in 2011 on the initiative of Putin and famous hockey players as a way to boost public interest in the game.