Russian Saber Fencers Make It Into Final Of Olympic Team Tournament Beating S. Korean Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russian Saber Fencers Make It Into Final of Olympic Team Tournament Beating S. Korean Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russian saber fencers made it into the final of the women's team epee tournament, defeating the South Korean team 45-26 at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Russian team will compete with the French team for a gold medal later on Saturday.

French saber fencers have earlier defeated the Italian team in the semifinals.

