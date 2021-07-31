Russian Saber Fencers Make It Into Final of Olympic Team Tournament Beating S. Korean Team

- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russian saber fencers made it into the final of the women's team epee tournament, defeating the South Korean team 45-26 at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
The Russian team will compete with the French team for a gold medal later on Saturday.
French saber fencers have earlier defeated the Italian team in the semifinals.