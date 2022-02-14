Russian Skater Valieva Cleared To Continue At Olympics: CAS
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 11:59 AM
Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.
CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have her suspension reinstated.