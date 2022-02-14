UrduPoint.com

Russian Skater Valieva Cleared To Continue At Olympics: CAS

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Russian skater Valieva cleared to continue at Olympics: CAS

Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have her suspension reinstated.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Olympics International Olympic Committee Court

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on Ukraine fears

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on Ukraine fears

37 seconds ago
 Canadian Special Forces Investigate Alleged Partic ..

Canadian Special Forces Investigate Alleged Participation of 3 Members in Protes ..

26 minutes ago
 CAS to Examine Results of Figure Skating Team Even ..

CAS to Examine Results of Figure Skating Team Event in Other Proceedings

26 minutes ago
 Senate to resume its session today

Senate to resume its session today

41 minutes ago
 realme Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in Global ..

Realme Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2021, ..

48 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 409 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 409 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>