Russian skater Valieva cleared to continue at Olympics: CAS

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have her suspension reinstated.