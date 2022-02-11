Russian skater Valieva tested positive for banned substance: Olympic testers

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics before being cleared by her country, but the IOC will appeal against that decision, the Games' testers said Friday.

The case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when 15-year-old Valieva is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the International Testing Agency said in a statement.