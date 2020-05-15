UrduPoint.com
Russian Soccer Premier League To Resume Matches On June 21

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:53 PM

Russian Soccer Premier League to Resume Matches on June 21

The soccer competitions of the Russian Premier League (RPL), suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on June 21, RPL said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The soccer competitions of the Russian Premier League (RPL), suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on June 21, RPL said on Thursday.

"The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union [RFU] decided at their meeting to resume the RPL season from 21 June 2020.

The remaining matches will be played from 21 June to 22 July, including four midweek matchdays. The full schedule will be published later," the statement said.

The decision comes after several other European professional soccer leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga and Portugal's top soccer league, the Primeira Liga, announced the resumption of national competitions.

On March 17, the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union suspended all its competitions in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

