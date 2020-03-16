Russian Sport Ministry Cancels All International Sports Events in Country Over Coronavirus

The Russian Ministry of Sport has decided to cancel all the international sports events on the country's territory from Monday until a special authorization due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Sport has decided to cancel all the international sports events on the country's territory from Monday until a special authorization due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in the country.

Russia's COVID-19 total stands at 93.

"To cancel, from March 16, 2020, and until a special authorization, the holding of all the international sports events on the territory of the Russian Federation, including the participation of foreign sports persons (coaches and experts) in all-Russian sports events with foreign participation, which were previously planned," the Russian Ministry of Sport said in its statement, tasking regional sports federations and executive authorities with controlling the implementation of this decision.

The ministry also recommended restricting, from Monday, the organization of all-Russian sports events, which are not related to the selection process for the upcoming Olympics.