Russian Sports Agencies To Present Response To WADA's Complaints Within 3 Weeks - Kremlin

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Moscow is aware of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s complaints over Russia's alleged data manipulations, and sports authorities should present a response within three weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"We know that WADA has a range of questions. The answer to these questions should be prepared within three weeks. We just have to wait for three weeks," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has not been in contact with WADA, the spokesman noted.

"This issue concerns our sports authorities. They will prepare the answer," Peskov specified.

Russia reportedly faces expulsion from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo over alleged inconsistencies in data collected by WADA experts from computers at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory in January. WADA has launched the procedure for withdrawing Russian Anti-Doping Agency's status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

