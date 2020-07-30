UrduPoint.com
Russian Sports Minister Assured RusAF's Fine Will Be Paid By August 15 - World Athletics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian Sports Minister Assured RusAF's Fine Will Be Paid by August 15 - World Athletics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin assured World Athletics that the $6.31 million fine imposed by the latter on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) would be paid by August 15 of this year, World Atheltics Russia Taskforce Chair Rune Andersen said in his report on Thursday.

"The amounts outstanding had not been paid by RusAF. This morning a letter was received from the Russian Minister of Sport, Mr Oleg Matytsin (copy attached), stating that the two outstanding RusAF invoices (in the amount of $5 million, for the fine instalment; and in the amount of $1.31 million, for the costs) will be paid before 15 August 2020," Andersen said in his report to the World Atheltics Council.

