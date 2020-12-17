Russian Sports Minister Believes Extension of CAS Sanctions on Civil Servants Incorrect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said that he regretted the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to adopt sanctions against top Russian government officials and called it incorrect.

"We regret that sanctions have been adopted against top government officials of our state, members of the parliament and the government. We believe that Russia has done a lot in this period, in recent years, to develop world sports. It is at least incorrect to extend the effect of sanctions to civil servants," Matytsin told reporters.