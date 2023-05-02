UrduPoint.com

Russian Sports Minister Says Decision On Participation In Paris Olympics Due After July 26

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin does not expect a decision on whether Russian athletes will take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics to be taken anytime before July 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin does not expect a decision on whether Russian athletes will take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics to be taken anytime before July 26.

"The decision ... will not be taken before July 26, 2023.

If our athletes qualify and the conditions for their participation do not change much, the maximum number of Russian participants will be around 180," he told a government meeting.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the world's Olympic governing body in Lausanne would make its decision known a year before the games in Paris at the earliest. The Olympics are scheduled for July 26 - August 11, 2024.

The committee's executive board agreed in March that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in Paris with neutral status unless they actively support the conflict in Ukraine.

