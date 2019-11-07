UrduPoint.com
Russian Sports Minister Says Doping Data Not Falsified

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Russian sports minister says doping data not falsified

Russia's sports minister insisted Thursday that data handed to the the World Anti-Doping Agency was not doctored, while WADA has asked Moscow to explain "inconsistencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia's sports minister insisted Thursday that data handed to the the World Anti-Doping Agency was not doctored, while WADA has asked Moscow to explain "inconsistencies.""Experts consider that nothing was removed from it," sports minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters, Interfax news agency reported.

The minister added that "there was not any manipulation as the head of Russia's anti-doping laboratory, Yuri Ganus, has said."

