Russian Sports Minister Says WADA Requested No Clarification On RUSADA Audit Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday that he had not received any requests from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to clarify the situation with the audit results of the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

On Wednesday, the RUSADA supervisory board recommended that the organization's founders consider the dismissal of CEO Yuri Ganus after an audit procedure revealed violations in the activities of the organization's management in 2018-2019.

"I have not received a request from WADA to clarify the situation with RUSADA," the minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, WADA said in a statement on Wednesday that it was concerned over the situation and asked RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Ivlev to clarify how and why the audit had been carried out.

More Stories From Sports

