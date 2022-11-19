UrduPoint.com

Russian Sports Ministry Hopes For Lifting Of Sanctions From National Hockey In Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin expressed hope on Saturday that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will soon lift sanctions from Russian hockey and expect to hold international competitions in Russia in the near future.

Matytsin emphasized that the ministry is closely interacting with Russia's Ice Hockey Federation and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), as well as the IIHF to restore the image of Russian hockey. He added that the ministry's main task is to ensure the competition Calendar.

"We count on the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Russian hockey. Hosting of international competitions in Russia is still limited by the IIHF decision, but we hope that these sanctions will end in the near future.

Russia has always provided the most comfortable conditions for international competitions," Matytsin told reporters.

In February, the IIHF Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from international competitions indefinitely in the wake of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. The teams have already missed the 2022 World Cup in Finland. In addition, IIHF deprived Russia of rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

