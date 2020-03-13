UrduPoint.com
Russian Sports Ministry Ready To Help Athletics Federation Implement Anti-Doping Measures

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Sports Ministry Ready to Help Athletics Federation Implement Anti-Doping Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Sport is ready to cooperate with the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) to implement anti-doping measures in the wake of the World Athletics Council's decision to impose a $10 million fine on the federation for breaching anti-doping rules, according to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday.

During a meeting in Monaco earlier in the day, the World Athletics Council fined RusAF $10 million, half of which will be suspended for two years, while the number of Russian athletes who can compete under a neutral flag at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and any other specified world athletics events has been limited to ten.

"The Russian Ministry of Sport is ready to assist the federation in implementing measures related to preventing doping, protecting the interests of clean athletes and creating a culture of intolerance towards doping at all levels of sporting activity," the ministry's statement read.

RusAF's Presidium resigned on February 3, after information was made public regarding the federation's conduct relating to charges levied against high-jumper Danil Lysenko for being unavailable for drug tests. 

The Russian Athletics Federation was banned in November 2015 over allegations of doping violations following the publication of a World Anti-Doping Agency report, chaired by Dick Pound.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the existence of a distinct doping program, although authorities have admitted some isolated cases of doping violations.

