Russian Sports Ministry Sets Up Operational Headquarters to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

The Russian Sports Ministry said on Friday it had created an operational headquarters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian Sports Ministry said on Friday it had created an operational headquarters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To date, Russia has registered 45 coronavirus cases, those infected are 42 Russian citizens, two Chinese citizens, and one Italian citizen.

"The headquarters for the prevention of the import and spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 was created to respond quickly to the situation. It will interact with the authorities in the field of physical education and sports and with Russian sports federations on this issue," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The virus has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers to reschedule, suspend or hold them behind closed doors.