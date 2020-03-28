UrduPoint.com
Russian Sports Ministry Suspends Operation Of Training Facilities From Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends Operation of Training Facilities From Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russian Sports Ministry decided to suspend the operation of all of its training facilities starting from Sunday until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19, the statement published on the ministry's official website said on Saturday.

"In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 and in accordance with the decisions of Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and the Russian government, the Russian Sports Ministry decided to suspend the operation of training facilities from March 29, 2020, and until further notice. All members of sports teams must leave the territory of the training facilities. The salaries of the staff will be paid during the closure of the training centers," the statement said.

