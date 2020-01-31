UrduPoint.com
Russian Sports Ministry Suspends State Accreditation For Russian Athletics Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends State Accreditation for Russian Athletics Federation

The Russian Sports Ministry has suspended the state accreditation for the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), the federation said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian sports Ministry has suspended the state accreditation for the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), the federation said on Friday.

It has been suspended until March 1, 2020, under the decision of the special commission on state accreditation for the Sports Ministry's all-Russia sport federations.

The Russian Olympic Committee and the Sports Ministry recommended on Thursday that the current RusAF leadership consider resignation, after the Athletics Integrity Unit board recommended to consider the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics.

