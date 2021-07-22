Russian swimmer Borodin fails Covid test, out of Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :European 400m individual medley champion Ilya Borodin has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, Russian team officials said.

The 18-year-old, who was expected to contend for a medal, failed a test during a final training camp in Vladivostok before departing for Japan.

"European champion Ilya Borodin passed a positive test for Covid-19, which is why he will not take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement late Wednesday.

It added that all other athletes and officials tested negative.

Borodin claimed the European title in Budapest in May in 4mins 10.02secs, a world junior record and the sixth fastest in the world this year.