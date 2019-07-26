Russian Swimmer Chupkov Sets New World Record In Men's 200m Breaststroke
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:29 PM
Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov set a new world record on Friday in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the championships in South Korea's Gwangju
He broke the record of 2 minutes 6.67 seconds set by Japan's Ippei Watanabe in 2017, covering the distance in 2 minutes 6.
12 seconds.
Matthew Wilson of Australia came home 0.56 seconds behind Chupkov, after improving Watanabe's record in the semifinals a day earlier. Third-placed Watanabe was behind the Russian swimmer by 0.61 seconds.