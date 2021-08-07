UrduPoint.com

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Gold In Women's Team Free Routine At Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russia's synchronized swimmers won in the Olympic women's team free routine and brought the Russian Olympic Committee the 18th gold medal.

Russian swimmers Alla Shishkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Svetlana Romashina, Aleksandra Patskevich, Maria Shurochkina, Vlada Chigireva, Marina Goliadkina, and Polina Komar got a total of 196.

0979 points.

The second were the Chinese swimmers with 193.5310 points followed by the Ukrainian athletes with 190.3018 points.

More Stories From Sports

