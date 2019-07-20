UrduPoint.com
Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Mix Duet Free Gold At World Aquatics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

GWANGJU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russian artistic swimmers Aleksandr Maltsev and Mayya Gurbanberdieva won gold in the mix duet free program at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

Maltsev and Gurbanberdieva scored 92.9667 points. Italian duet of Manila Flamini and Giorgio Minisini won silver with 91.8333, while Japan's Atsushi Abe and Yumi Adachi got bronze, scoring 90.4000.

Thus, Maltsev won both technical and free programs at the World Championships for the first time in his career, becoming the first man to achieve such a result.

At the World Championships in Kazan in 2015, where men competed in this discipline for the first time, Maltsev won the free program with his partner Darina Valitova, and finished second in the technical duet. In Budapest, he also won gold in free routine and silver in technical one in duet with Mikhaela Kalancha.

