Russian Teen Valieva Allowed To Skate Again At Beijing Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test

In a case that has rocked the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled the 15-year-old could take part in the women's singles event that begins on Tuesday.

The young Russian will be favourite to win but she has not been cleared of doping and could still face punishment at a later date.

The International Olympic Committee said if Valieva finishes in the top three, it will not hold a medal ceremony until the doping issue is resolved.

CAS said it had rejected appeals by the IOC, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union to have Valieva's suspension reinstated after it was lifted by Russian anti-doping authorities.

The court cited "exceptional circumstances", including Valieva's age.

Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, said preventing Valieva from competing would have caused her "irreparable harm".

CAS also emphasized that "there were serious issues of untimely notification" of the test result.

Valieva gave a sample on December 25 but the result was only produced last week, after she led Russia to team gold.

"Such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games," the ruling said.

The Russian Olympic Committee hailed the decision, saying: "Tomorrow the whole country will support her." The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee though said it was "disappointed by the message this decision sends".

"This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia," it said.

Valieva practised on Monday evening but did not speak to reporters afterwards.

