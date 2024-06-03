Open Menu

Russian Teenager Andreeva Into First Grand Slam Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the women's quarter-finals at the French Open since 2005 by defeating home hope Varvara Gracheva on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the women's quarter-finals at the French Open since 2005 by defeating home hope Varvara Gracheva on Monday.

Andreeva downed Moscow-born Gracheva 7-5, 6-2 at Roland Garros to book a last-eight spot at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Aged 17 and 27 days, she is the youngest female player to make the quarters since Bulgarian Sesil Karatantcheva achieved the feat at the age of 15.

Andreeva, who has only dropped one set in the tournament so far, will next face a daunting task up against world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

Gracheva, who took French nationality last year after qualifying under residency rules, was the last home player left in either singles draw.

"When they were screaming 'Varvara, Varvara, Varvara', I imagined they were screaming my name and it really helped," Andreeva said.

"It was tough to play against a French crowd but I'm happy that I managed to get through it."

She made the third round on her Grand Slam debut in Paris 12 months ago and has since reached the last 16 at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Andreeva is the only unseeded women's player left in the tournament.

Related Topics

World Russia Paris Women Australian Open Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

9 minutes ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

9 minutes ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

14 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

13 minutes ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

13 minutes ago
3 suspects arrests by Attock police

3 suspects arrests by Attock police

13 minutes ago
 Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreem ..

Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement

13 minutes ago
 Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

2 hours ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

2 hours ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports