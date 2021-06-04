UrduPoint.com
Russian Tennis Federation Aware Of Sizikova's Detention In Paris

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Detention in Paris

The Russian Tennis Federation is aware of the detention of tennis player Yana Sizikova in Paris over suspicion of deliberately losing a game on the French Open tournament but did not receive any official documents about the case, and this issue should be dealt with by law enforcement officers, Shamil Tarpishchev, the head of the federation, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian Tennis Federation is aware of the detention of tennis player Yana Sizikova in Paris over suspicion of deliberately losing a game on the French Open tournament but did not receive any official documents about the case, and this issue should be dealt with by law enforcement officers, Shamil Tarpishchev, the head of the federation, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Parisien newspaper reported that Sizikova was detained on Thursday evening. The Russian embassy in Paris said that it is also aware of Sizikova's arrest and is in touch with French authorities over the issue.

"We have no papers and cannot make an assessment, but the case has been going on since October. We can assume that we are talking about fixing matches, but so far there are no papers, we cannot do anything. I was told that she was detained. But this is the competence of law enforcement agencies," Tarpishchev said.

