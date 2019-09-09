UrduPoint.com
Russian Tennis Player Medvedev Loses To Nadal In 5th Set At US Open

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russian Tennis Player Medvedev Loses to Nadal in 5th Set at US Open

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, was close to the victory in the epic match against Raphael Nadal at the US Open in New York, after forcing the prominent Spaniard into the fifth set, but lost 6-4 in the final round.

The first part of the match was dominated by the 33-year-old Spanish player (7-5, 6-3), however, in the third set, a turning point was made by Medvedev who won against Nadal 5-7 and then in fourth set 4-6. The dramatic face-off continued in the fifth set with both players making mistakes and come backs.

The match ended with Nadal's victory, who won his 19th Grand Slam title.

