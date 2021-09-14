Russian Tennis Player Medvedev Says Feels 'Joyful, Relieved' About US Open Win

UrduPoint.com

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian tennis star and newly-crowned US Open champion Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik he feels both happy and relieved about his first Glam Slam victory, but has not had a chance to fully absorb it.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Medvedev beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the US Open men's final and capture his first Grand Slam.

"I basically feel joyful, relieved," Medvedev said. "I feel the joy of victory and relief that one of the things that I have dreamed of since childhood has come true. I lost before in two finals. Tennis is such a sport that you never know if there is still a chance, if you can still achieve it. It (win) is not simple. It raises you to a new level, this is how it is considered in tennis, therefore it is joy and relief."

When asked whether the reality of the situation has sunk in, Medvedev said, "On the one hand, yes, on the other hand, no.

"

"Because so far I have not even had much time to be alone a little to completely absorb it," Medvedev said. "That is, I get many messages, many different interviews, have some commitments. Therefore, I am torn a little now, but in the following days - since there are no important tournaments right now, right next week - I can fully enjoy this victory."

Medvedev outplayed the Serbian world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday night, denying Djokovic a record-breaking 21st major men's singles title. The match also marked Medvedev's third appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Djokovic, who beat the Russian tennis star in the Australian Open final in February, would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam with a win on Sunday. Djokovic was trying to sweep the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year for the first time since Australia's Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

