Russian Tennis Player Pavlyuchenkova Enters French Open Quarterfinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday entered the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open tournament in Paris after defeating Belarusian athlete Victoria Azarenka.

Pavlyuchenkova bested Azarenka in the fourth round, winning two sets out of three with the scores of 5:7, 6:3 and 6:2.

The game lasted for 2 hours and 9 minutes.

The Russian player's next opponent will be determined in a game between Serena Williams and Kazakh athlete Elena Rybakina.

Slovenian tennis player Tamara Zidansek also made it to the quarterfinals, beating Romanian rival Sorana Cirstea 7:6 (7:4), 6:1. Zidansek is the first ever Slovenian to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal tournament.