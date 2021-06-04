Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was detained in Paris on suspicion of "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud," has been released from custody, the Parisian prosecutor's office told Sputnik, adding that the investigation is ongoing

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was detained in Paris on suspicion of "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud," has been released from custody, the Parisian prosecutor's office told Sputnik, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

"The tennis player, who was detained yesterday, was released at the end of the day. The investigation is ongoing," the prosecutor's office said.