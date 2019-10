MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev on Sunday has beat France's Adrian Mannarino in the finals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Rublev won 6-4, 6-0 over Mannarino, the 43th-ranked tennis player who was the Kremlin Cup 2018 finalist.

The match between Rublev and Mannarino lasted one hour and two minutes.